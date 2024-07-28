Police investigating Sussex hate related public order incident issue urgent appeal

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jul 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating a hate related public order incident in Sussex are urging witnesses to come forward.

A woman reported being verbally abused in Western Road, Brighton, close to the junction of Regent Hill, on the afternoon of Saturday 20 July.

A member of public who assisted the victim is believed to have captured an image of the suspects, and officers are urging this person to come forward in order to identify them.

Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240139574.