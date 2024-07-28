Police investigating Sussex hate related public order incident issue urgent appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a hate related public order incident in Sussex are urging witnesses to come forward.

A woman reported being verbally abused in Western Road, Brighton, close to the junction of Regent Hill, on the afternoon of Saturday 20 July.

A member of public who assisted the victim is believed to have captured an image of the suspects, and officers are urging this person to come forward in order to identify them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...