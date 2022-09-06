Police investigating theft of electric bike from Chichester

Sussex Police are investigating a recent theft of an electric bike in Chichester.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We’d like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of an electric bike worth around £2,200.

The owner, a local man in his 70s, had locked his bike in West Street, Chichester, about 10.30am on 1 July, however it was stolen shortly afterwards, police added.

“Please report it online or call 101 if you can help us identify the man pictured, quoting crime reference 47220119634.