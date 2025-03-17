Police investigation after van causes damage to Hove property
Police are appealing for information after a collision caused damage to a property in Hove.
Sussex Police were called to a report of a green van colliding with a vehicle in Martin Road, Hove on Saturday (March 15) at about 7.45pm.
A spokesperson for the force said: “On attendance, officers found that the collision had also caused damage to a property, as well as cause a fuel spill.
"The van did not stop at the scene, and attempts to locate it are ongoing.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who has footage from the area around the time of the collision, is asked to make a report to police.
This can be done by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 and quoting reference 1168 of 15/03.