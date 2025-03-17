Police investigation after van causes damage to Hove property

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:58 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 18:25 BST

Police are appealing for information after a collision caused damage to a property in Hove.

Sussex Police were called to a report of a green van colliding with a vehicle in Martin Road, Hove on Saturday (March 15) at about 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On attendance, officers found that the collision had also caused damage to a property, as well as cause a fuel spill.

"The van did not stop at the scene, and attempts to locate it are ongoing.”

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who has footage from the area around the time of the collision, is asked to make a report to police.

This can be done by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 and quoting reference 1168 of 15/03.

