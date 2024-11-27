Police investigation continues nearly one year after 'altercation' in East Sussex

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:45 BST

Police have today (Wednesday, November 27) issued an appeal for information into an altercation in East Sussex almost a year on, which left a man requiring surgery to his face.

Sussex Police said it has issued this image of three men it believes will be able to help with the investigation.

The incident left a second man with an injury to his eye, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On December 17, 2023 at around 4.30am, an altercation took place in Kings Road, near Middle Street, in Brighton, that left a man with an injury to his face that required surgery. A second man also sustained an injury to his eye.

Police are appealing for the identities of these three men pictured. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for the identities of these three men pictured. Picture: Sussex Police
“Later that morning, two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm. They have since been released under investigation.

“We are appealing for the identities of these three men as we believe they may be able to assist further police enquiries.

“If you recognise any of these men, or have information or footage in relation to the incident, we ask you make a report to police.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 179 of 17/12/2023. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report to them online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

