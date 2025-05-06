Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation into reports of sexual offences at a West Sussex school.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for information following reports of non-recent incidents.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing into a number of reports ‘linked to staff at Hurstpierpoint College’ over a period of more than 20 years.

The spokesperson said: “A 60-year-old man from Hillingdon has been arrested on suspicion of buggery of a boy under 16 years of age, in relation to an alleged incident.

“A 73-year-old man from Hassocks has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an indecent photograph of a child in relation to an incident.

“Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Investigators are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, with several potential victims and suspects.

“No individuals linked to the investigation currently work at, or attend, the school. The school itself is fully supporting our enquiries.

“Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1013 of 21/07/2023.”