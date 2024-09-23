Police investigation underway after 'sudden death' in West Sussex town

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has died after the police were called to an incident in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road around 4.45pm on Friday, September 13, ‘following concerns for the welfare’ of a 33-year-old local man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where ‘he sadly later died’, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the victim’s next of kin were informed and have been supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road around 4.45pm on Friday, September 13, ‘following concerns for the welfare’ of a 33-year-old local man. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where ‘he sadly later died’, police said. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road around 4.45pm on Friday, September 13, ‘following concerns for the welfare’ of a 33-year-old local man. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where ‘he sadly later died’, police said. (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road around 4.45pm on Friday, September 13, ‘following concerns for the welfare’ of a 33-year-old local man. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where ‘he sadly later died’, police said. (Stock image / National World)

A spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the sudden death of a man in Littlehampton.

“A 20-year-old man from Littlehampton and a 40-year-old woman from Wick were arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

“Both suspects have been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”

In the meantime, police are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240178904.