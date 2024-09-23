Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after the police were called to an incident in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers were called to River Road around 4.45pm on Friday, September 13, ‘following concerns for the welfare’ of a 33-year-old local man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where ‘he sadly later died’, police said.

Police said the victim’s next of kin were informed and have been supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the sudden death of a man in Littlehampton.

“A 20-year-old man from Littlehampton and a 40-year-old woman from Wick were arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

“Both suspects have been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”

In the meantime, police are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240178904.