Police issue appeal after 17-year-old injured following assault in Eastbourne

Police investigating a report of an assault on a boy in Eastbourne have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police said the incident, involving a group of seven boys and young men, happened between 4.05pm and 4.20pm on November 10 on the Promenade between the pier and the bandstand.

A 17-year-old boy, who was with two friends, was assaulted. He sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing to his right hand, police added.

He attended the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead for treatment and was discharged.

Police made six arrests of suspects aged between 14 and 20, including one suspect on suspicion of wounding with intent, said a police spokesperson.

All have been bailed with strict conditions, pending further investigation, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries and increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance, but are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen what happened in a busy area during daylight.

“The assault happened in the lower area of the Promenade.

“Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 751 of 10/11.”