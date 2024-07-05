Police issue appeal following altercation in East Sussex
Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in East Sussex.
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in Luxford Road in Crowborough shortly before 5pm on June 15 which involved a man and a woman.
Police added that no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A number of people are believed to have witnessed the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.
“Witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 896 of 15/06.”