Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in East Sussex.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in Luxford Road in Crowborough shortly before 5pm on June 15 which involved a man and a woman.

Police added that no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A number of people are believed to have witnessed the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...