Police issue appeal following assault in Bognor Regis which hospitalised 64-year-old woman
Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal following reports of an assault in Bognor Regis.
A spokesperson for the force said the incident took place at midday, in Belmont Street, on August 26, and involved a 64-year-old woman being attacked by a woman in her twenties. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged.
The suspect has been described by officers as small, with dark hair, wearing a black t-shirt with black leggings.
"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 524 of 26/08,” a spokesperson said.