Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted rape in East Sussex.

Police said that officers were called to a report of the incident which involved a man who was approached and attacked by an unknown man in the grounds of St Peters Church at 6.30am on Saturday, September 7.

The victim got away from the unknown suspect, who is described as tanned, has long dark hair, of large build and was wearing a large green parka style coat, police added.

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: “If you were in the area at the time of the incident, witnessed anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 262 of 07/09.”