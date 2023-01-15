Police issue appeal following three burglaries at Littlehampton petrol station

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for information after three burglaries at Littlehampton petrol station.

Sussex Police would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to a series of burglaries at a petrol station in Littlehampton.

Officers have been investigating reports of three break-ins at the Cuff Miller site on Horsham Road on the 5 and 11 December last year, as well as January 1 2023. They have reason to believe the man pictured has information which could assist with their ongoing inquiries.

The burglaries all took place between 1am and 4.30am, and saw between one and three men entering the shop to steal items – including cigarettes, tobacco and vape products.

Do you know this man?

The man, or anyone who recognises him, has been asked to contact police online or by calling 101 - quoting serial number 132 of 05/12.

Alternatively, members of the public with information about the burglaries can contact report it to the police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

