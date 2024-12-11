Police issue appeal for information after man injured following assault at Sussex restaurant

Police said that a man was injured in the Giggling Squid in Church Road, Hove on November 17.

Officers have called on the public for help in trying to identify a man in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for his identity after a man was injured in the Giggling Squid restaurant in Church Road, Hove on November 17 at around 10.10pm.

“It was reported that an altercation took place inside the premises after a person attempted to leave without payment.

“Officers would like to speak with the man in the photo in connection with police enquiries, and ask that if you can identify him, or have any information, you contact police.

“Reports can be made via our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1134 of 17/11.”