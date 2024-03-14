Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On December 28, police received a report that a woman had been raped by a man in a hotel room on September 26, 2023.

An investigation was launched and Shane Gibbs, also known as ‘Blue’, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of rape, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the course of the investigation, a number of additional allegations were identified relating to other women and children, all known to Gibbs.

Picture: Sussex Police

“He was subsequently remanded in custody after being charged with one count of raping a woman, two counts of taking a child to remove them from a person having lawful control, intentional strangulation, three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, assault, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.”

At Hove Crown Court on March 8, he was charged with an additional two counts of rape.

Gibbs is due to appear next at a court to be confirmed on October 7, where he will stand trial.

Sussex Police has published a picture of Gibbs to appeal to anyone who may know or have encountered Gibbs to come forward if they have information that could help the investigation.

Gibbs is known to use different aliases or to remain anonymous when meeting people, so it is likely some people may only recognise him visually.

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “This is a wide-ranging investigation and we believe there are people we have not yet heard from who have vital information.