Police issue appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision on A25 in Godstone

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a road traffic collision on the A25, in Godstone on Friday evening (March 07).

“The collision occurred after officers on patrol in Godstone spotted a silver Kia Sedona that was acting suspiciously,” Surrey Police said.

“However, when they indicated that the car pull over, it sped off, triggering a police pursuit. During the incident, the car collided with a passing car.”

Three of the occupants from the passing car were injured, police say and all of them have been taken to hospital for treatment, alongside the two occupants of the Kia Sedona.

After the incident, a 36-year-old man from St-St Leonards-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation. He has been bailed pending further investigation.

"We are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed the manner in which a silver Kia was being driven in the area and at the time leading up to the collision,” a spokesperson said.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250027471.”

There are three ways to contact Surrey Police:

Webchat via https://www.surrey.police.uk/

The online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Emailing [email protected]