Police issue appeal to help identify men in connection with suspected fraud in East Sussex

The incident happened at about 9pm on May 14 in Lower Dicker, Hailsham, with a group of three men involved.

It follows a report from a vehicle owner of men purchasing a vehicle for sale, but tampering with the vehicle in order to obtain a lower price.

Police have said that the three men involved were all aged in their 20’s and were all dressed in black.

Police have released images of the men they wish to speak with in connection with this incident, and to sellers to be vigilant to any possible scams.

Anyone who recognises them, or anyone with information, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 132 of 16/05.

