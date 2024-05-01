The dispersal order covers this area in the town centre. Photo: Sussex Police

The dispersal order was authorised yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) and will remain in place until 4.30pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 2).

It comes following ‘a number of incidents’ in the town centre, a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said.

The order is in place in the town centre, between Crescent Road and Brighton Road.