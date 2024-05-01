Police issue dispersal order in Worthing after anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order is in place in part of Worthing following anti-social behaviour.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 1st May 2024, 07:55 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 07:55 BST
The dispersal order covers this area in the town centre. Photo: Sussex PoliceThe dispersal order covers this area in the town centre. Photo: Sussex Police
The dispersal order was authorised yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) and will remain in place until 4.30pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 2).

It comes following ‘a number of incidents’ in the town centre, a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said.

The order is in place in the town centre, between Crescent Road and Brighton Road.

Section 34 dispersal orders allow police to order people to leave a designated area for a set period of time due to their behaviour.