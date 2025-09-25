Police issue dispersal order in Worthing following anti-social behaviour concerns

A Section 34 Dispersal Order has been issued by Police for West Worthing and Durrington following anti-social behaviour concerns in the area.

Police confirmed that the dispersal order would run from 2.30pm on Thursday, September for 48.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We have issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order for West Worthing and Durrington today.

"It follows ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour, and gives our officers temporary powers to prevent people causing anti-social behaviour in a defined area, or requiring them to leave the area or face arrest.

"The order applies to an area centred on Worthing Leisure Centre and Field Place.

"The boundary extends from Bruce Avenue to the east to Strand Junction and Limbrick Lane in the west, and from Palatine Road and Terringes Avenue in the north, including ASDA service station, to Marlborough Road and Robson Road to the south.

"We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and understand the impact it has on the wider community.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area to help keep people safe and respond to concerns raised.

"We encourage anyone with concerns to speak with our officers or report crime to us by calling 101, or call 999 in an emergency.”