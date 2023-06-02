Police issue e-fit to help identify unknown man who died on board flight from The Gambia to Gatwick Airport

Sussex Police have issued an e-fit image as part of their investigation to identify an unknown man who died on board a flight from The Gambia to Gatwick Airport.

Police said they were called over the discovery of a man’s body in the undercarriage of the aircraft which had landed at Gatwick Airport at about 4am on December 7 last year.

The flight had been in-bound from Banjul in The Gambia, after taking off shortly before 10pm local time, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said officers are investigating the case in order to formally identify the man who was found, and are working in partnership with the High Commissioner for Gambia, Interpol, and HM Coroner.

Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite said: “This was a tragic case, and we are working to establish the identity of the man found deceased.

“We have now produced an e-fit image of the young man, believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s, which we have shared with authorities in The Gambia.

“Somewhere, this man will have relatives or loved ones who do not know what has happened to him.

“We hope to be able to identify him for the purposes of an inquest to be held by HM Coroner, which may at least provide some answers and closure for those who knew him.

“In particular, we are seeking contact from anyone in the UK that may have been expecting to meet a friend or family member who failed to arrive in December, as well as anyone in The Gambia or neighbouring countries, who may have knowledge about an individual who made travel plans to come to the UK or Europe.