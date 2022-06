Officers say that the boats’ owner was camping on the banks of the River Rother when her kayaks were taken.

The theft happened sometime between midnight on Saturday June 11 and 6am the following day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the kayaks is a green camouflage style with black paddles. The other is smaller with a black galaxy pattern, Star Wars stickers and blue paddles. Float rests and straps were also stolen.

The kayaks were stolen from the banks of the River Rother at Pulborough