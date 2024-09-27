Police issue further identification appeal following rape and sexual assault on East Sussex seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further identity appeal has been issued following a report of a rape and sexual assault on a beach in East Sussex on September 8.

Police said that it had received a report of a teenage girl being raped and a woman being sexually assaulted at around 6am on Sunday September in an area of the beach between the two piers in Brighton.

The two victims, known to one another, are being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Two men, both aged 19, were arrested at Leyton Custody in London on Thursday, September 27 on suspicion of rape, voyeurism and sexual assault by touching, police confirmed.

Police added that they have been bailed with strict conditions while further enquiries are undertaken.

Chief Inspector, Simon Marchant said, "Since the report, patrols have been enhanced on Brighton seafront, with our partners supporting the ongoing efforts.

"We are still looking to speak with a man as seen in the photograph in relation to this investigation, and ask anyone who recognises him or who has information to assist our enquiries to make a report to police".

You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Charlbury. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.