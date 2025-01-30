Police issue further warning to East Sussex Ford Fiesta owners after thefts in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police said they are are continuing to urge owners of Ford Fiestas in East Sussex to be vigilant after reports of thefts.

The warning follows four more reports of vehicles being stolen in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Newhaven.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Earlier this month, we issued advice to owners after other reports of the vehicles being targeted by thieves to gain entry in recent weeks.”

Police said officers previously arrested three suspects after a pursuit from Peacehaven to Litlington on Saturday, January 11. They said they are working to trace more suspects in connection with new reports.

Eastbourne and Lewes District Commander Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of thefts and damage to Ford Fiestas in East Sussex. We are taking action and are focused on this issue, officers are working hard to target known offenders and to recover vehicles. We appreciate the ongoing impact that vehicle theft can have for owners and the potential resulting anti-social behaviour in our communities from those driving stolen vehicles. We encourage everyone to report vehicle thefts and to provide information about these incidents to support our work, quoting Operation Mainland.”

Police are now advising owners of Ford Fiestas to review the security, storage, and parking locations of their vehicles. They said they have located and returned a number of stolen vehicles in East Sussex, but want to highlight the incident as a warning to owners.

Sussex Police’s tips to protect your car are:

Park your vehicle in sight of your home or inside a garage; or where there is street lighting or CCTV.

Use a steering lock, often highly visible from outside the vehicle, acting as a deterrent to potential car thieves, as well as preventing the steering wheel from being turned.

Consider ‘blocking’ the vehicle in with the use of a second vehicle or fitting a ghost immobiliser.

Reprogramme your keys if you buy a second hand car, or if buying second hand check that the key blade is cut and works, by testing it.

People who witness anyone acting suspiciously around parked vehicles can make a report to police by calling 101 or visiting www.sussex.police.uk in a non-emergency. People can quote Operation Mainland and are urged to call 999 in an emergency.