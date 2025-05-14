Police issue identity appeal following criminal damage at a Greggs in East Sussex

Published 14th May 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 17:45 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help identify a man in connection with a reported criminal damage incident at a Greggs in East Sussex.

The force were called to Greggs in North Street, Brighton following reports of criminal damage and threatening members of staff.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On April 9 at 8.25pm a man entered Greggs and ordered food. He was then reported to proceed to cause damage inside the premises as well as threaten members of staff.

"We are looking to speak with this man in connection with police enquiries, and ask that if anyone recognises him, or has any information, they contact police.

"To make a report, you can fill an online reporting form or call 101 quoting reference 1241 of 09/04.”

