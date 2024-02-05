Police issue identity appeal in connection with damage to nine vehicles in Eastbourne
Police have said that damage was reported to nine vehicles in Edward Road in Eastbourne, outside business premises there.
The incident happened at about 2pm on Thursday, February 1, and included both new vehicles and staff vehicles at the site.
Officers have launched an investigation and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
In particular they have issued an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 735 of 01/02.