Police issue identity appeal in connection with damage to nine vehicles in Eastbourne

Police have said that damage was reported to nine vehicles in Edward Road in Eastbourne, outside business premises there.

The incident happened at about 2pm on Thursday, February 1, and included both new vehicles and staff vehicles at the site.

Officers have launched an investigation and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police have issued an an appeal to identify a man in connection with criminal damage in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

In particular they have issued an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the investigation.