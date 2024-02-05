BREAKING

Police issue identity appeal in connection with damage to nine vehicles in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have issued an an appeal to identify a man in connection with criminal damage in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have said that damage was reported to nine vehicles in Edward Road in Eastbourne, outside business premises there.

The incident happened at about 2pm on Thursday, February 1, and included both new vehicles and staff vehicles at the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have launched an investigation and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Most Popular
Sussex Police have issued an an appeal to identify a man in connection with criminal damage in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police have issued an an appeal to identify a man in connection with criminal damage in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police
Sussex Police have issued an an appeal to identify a man in connection with criminal damage in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

In particular they have issued an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 735 of 01/02.