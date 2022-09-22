Police issue image after ‘incident of indecent exposure’ at Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill
Mid Sussex Police said they are appealing for help identifying a man after a report of an ‘indecent exposure’ incident.
A police spokesperson announced via Mid Sussex Police’s Twitter: “Do you recognise this man?
“We’d like to speak to him in relation to an incident of indecent exposure at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill around 4.20pm on June 13.”
Police issued an image, adding: “The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call 101 quoting 954 of 13/06.”