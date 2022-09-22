Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police issue image after ‘incident of indecent exposure’ at Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex Police said they are appealing for help identifying a man after a report of an ‘indecent exposure’ incident.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:31 pm

A police spokesperson announced via Mid Sussex Police’s Twitter: “Do you recognise this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in relation to an incident of indecent exposure at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill around 4.20pm on June 13.”

Police issued an image, adding: “The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call 101 quoting 954 of 13/06.”

Mid Sussex Police said they wish to speak to this man in relation to an incident at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill on June 13