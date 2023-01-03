Police issue image of man linked with harassment towards a women in Chichester

Officers investigating reports of harassment towards a woman in Chichester have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

A woman reported incidents to police, including an incident on board a Stagecoach 700 bus service in Fishbourne Road West on November 12.

Now, police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incidents.

The man in described as white, aged 40 to 50, 5’10”, of average build, with short black hair. In one incident he wore a red T-shirt and carried a red bag and black rucksack.

In a second incident, police reported that he wore a grey jacket, dark grey jumper, blue jeans, black shoes he had a dark ruck sack and black bag.

