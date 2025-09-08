A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police investigating rural burglaries across areas of Eastbourne and #Wealden are looking to identify owners of the pictured tools and equipment.

“If these items belong to you, please get in touch quoting reference number 47250104706.

“Two teenagers, one 17 year old boy, and one 19 year old man were arrested on the 1st June 2025 on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been bailed whilst our investigations continue.

“Please provide details of ownership e.g: serial numbers or proof of purchase when calling, thank you.”

1 . Police issue images of tools as part of rural burglaries investigation across Wealden and Eastbourne Police issue images of tools as part of rural burglaries investigation across Wealden and Eastbourne Photo: Sussex Police

