Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new alert is being issued by police following a fresh outbreak of vehicle crime in the Horsham area.

Officers say they have received ‘several reports’ of vehicles being broken into over the past three days.

They include a windscreen being shattered in one incident, vehicles being broken into and personal items stolen from them – and another incident where items were stolen from an unlocked car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are issuing a new alert after a fresh outbreak of car crime in Horsham