Police issue new alert after fresh outbreak of car crime in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
A new alert is being issued by police following a fresh outbreak of vehicle crime in the Horsham area.

Officers say they have received ‘several reports’ of vehicles being broken into over the past three days.

They include a windscreen being shattered in one incident, vehicles being broken into and personal items stolen from them – and another incident where items were stolen from an unlocked car.

Police are issuing a new alert after a fresh outbreak of car crime in Horsham

Police urge people to take steps to deter thieves. They say: lock vehicles’ doors and windows, don’t leave valuables on show, hide keys and fobs, fit an alarm, install a tracker, fit a steering wheel lock and secure number plates.