Police are issuing a new alert after a fresh outbreak of car crime in Horsham

Police issue new alert after fresh outbreak of car crime in Horsham
A new alert is being issued by police following a fresh outbreak of vehicle crime in the Horsham area.
Officers say they have received ‘several reports’ of vehicles being broken into over the past three days.
They include a windscreen being shattered in one incident, vehicles being broken into and personal items stolen from them – and another incident where items were stolen from an unlocked car.
Police urge people to take steps to deter thieves. They say: lock vehicles’ doors and windows, don’t leave valuables on show, hide keys and fobs, fit an alarm, install a tracker, fit a steering wheel lock and secure number plates.