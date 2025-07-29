Police issue new alert over motorbike and moped thefts in Horsham

A new warning over motorbike and moped thefts has gone out to people in Horsham.

Sussex Police say they are continuing to receive reports of the bike thefts, particularly 125cc models, across the district.

A spokesperson said: “Most of these thefts are happening overnight in residential streets and driveways. Thieves are targeting bikes that are left unsecured or in easy-to-access locations.”

And they have issued bike owners with advice to protect their vehicles. They urge: “Use a disc lock on your front wheel; chain your bike to a solid object or ground anchor; park in well-lit, secure areas, or inside a garage if possible; use a bike cover to keep it out of sight; never leave helmets or accessories on show and mark and register your bike with schemes like BikeRegister.”