Police issue new alert over motorbike and moped thefts in Horsham
Sussex Police say they are continuing to receive reports of the bike thefts, particularly 125cc models, across the district.
A spokesperson said: “Most of these thefts are happening overnight in residential streets and driveways. Thieves are targeting bikes that are left unsecured or in easy-to-access locations.”
And they have issued bike owners with advice to protect their vehicles. They urge: “Use a disc lock on your front wheel; chain your bike to a solid object or ground anchor; park in well-lit, secure areas, or inside a garage if possible; use a bike cover to keep it out of sight; never leave helmets or accessories on show and mark and register your bike with schemes like BikeRegister.”