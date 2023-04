Police said an order has been put in place to stop and search people who may be in possession of an offensive weapon following ‘several incidents of violence and disorder’ in Eastbourne town centre.

The incidents have been in and around The Beacon and Terminus Road over the past week, according to officers.

Police said a Section 60 will be in place for 12 hours from midday today (Saturday, April 29) until midnight.

Sussex Police added: “This authorises officers to be able to stop and search any pedestrians or vehicles, drivers and passengers in the area who may be believed to be in possession of offensive weapons.

Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

"The public can expect to see a heightened presence during this time.”

