Police issue reward for information leading to man wanted for committing assaults in Hastings

Sussex Police have issued a reward for information leading to a man wanted for committing assaults in Hastings.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Police are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte.

Charlotte is sought in relation to two serious assaults in Hastings in May 2023, and he is wanted on recall to prison.

The 21-year-old is known to frequent Hastings and may have travelled to Peterborough.

Police are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte. Picture: Sussex Police
Anyone who sees Charlotte or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 382 of 12/05.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.