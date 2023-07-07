Police issue reward for information leading to man wanted for committing assaults in Hastings

Sussex Police have issued a reward for information leading to a man wanted for committing assaults in Hastings.

Police are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte.

Charlotte is sought in relation to two serious assaults in Hastings in May 2023, and he is wanted on recall to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old is known to frequent Hastings and may have travelled to Peterborough.

Police are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte. Picture: Sussex Police

Anyone who sees Charlotte or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 382 of 12/05.