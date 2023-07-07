Police issue reward for information leading to man wanted for committing assaults in Hastings

Police are offering a £300 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Joseph Charlotte.
Charlotte is sought in relation to two serious assaults in Hastings in May 2023, and he is wanted on recall to prison.
The 21-year-old is known to frequent Hastings and may have travelled to Peterborough.
Anyone who sees Charlotte or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 382 of 12/05.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.