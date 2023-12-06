Police issue statement after Chichester Waitrose burglary
There has been a short statement issued regarding a burglary that had occurred in the city this week. The spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a burglary at Waitrose, Via Ravenna, Chichester, at around 3am on Monday, 4 December. It was reported that two men gained entry to the shop and took a bottle of champagne.
“Officers attended, and Asa Flynn, 18, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor and Dillan Howard, 19, of Burckhurst Close, East Grinstead were arrested on suspicion of burglary and later charged. They’re due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 2 January 2024.
“Witnesses or anyone with information or footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 53 of 4/12.”