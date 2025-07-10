Police issued a Traffic Offence Report to a driver parked on zig-zag lines at a Bexhill pedestrian crossing.

Police issue Traffic Offence Report to driver parked on zig-zag lines at Bexhill pedestrian crossing
A Rother Police spokesperson said: "A driver has been issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being found parked on the zig-zag lines at a pedestrian crossing on Sea Road, Bexhill.
"Zig-zag lines are there for a critical reason: to keep the area around crossings clear so that pedestrians, especially children, the elderly, and those with mobility issues, can be seen clearly by approaching drivers.
"Parking on these lines significantly reduces visibility and increases the risk of serious accidents."
They added: "We want to remind all drivers:
"• Never park on zig-zag lines, even for a short time.
"• These restrictions are in place to protect lives, not to inconvenience.
"• Offences like this will be dealt with through education and enforcement to keep our roads safe for everyone."