A Sussex Police spokesperson has issued an update to the search for a mysterious bone reported on a site in Ferring.

Police searching for the bone at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring were stood down today (Friday, June 30) after no bone was discovered.

The news comes after an initial report received at 2.45pm on Wednesday, involving the possible sighting of a bone of unknown origin at the site.

A spokesperson explained that the bone was originally sited several weeks ago and moved before any reports were made to the police. They thanked members of the public for their patience while the search took place.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell