Police issue urgent appeal for man in connection with thefts across East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 9th May 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 19 year-old is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with numerous thefts across East Sussex.

Tyrese Cannon, 19, is wanted by police in connection with thefts across East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tyrese Cannon who is wanted in connection with thefts in East Sussex?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The 19-year-old, formerly of an address in Oak Road, Bexhill, also has links to Hastings and Eastbourne.

Tyrese Cannon, 19, is wanted by police in connection with thefts across East Sussex. Picture: Sussex PoliceTyrese Cannon, 19, is wanted by police in connection with thefts across East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police
Tyrese Cannon, 19, is wanted by police in connection with thefts across East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

"Officers are keen to locate him in connection with their investigations.

"Anyone who sees Tyrese or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 175 of 21/03.

“Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111