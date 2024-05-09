Police issue urgent appeal for man in connection with thefts across East Sussex
Tyrese Cannon, 19, is wanted by police in connection with thefts across East Sussex.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tyrese Cannon who is wanted in connection with thefts in East Sussex?
"The 19-year-old, formerly of an address in Oak Road, Bexhill, also has links to Hastings and Eastbourne.
"Officers are keen to locate him in connection with their investigations.
"Anyone who sees Tyrese or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 175 of 21/03.
“Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111