Police issue urgent appeal for man wanted for assault last seen in East Sussex

Joe Charman, 33, is wanted by Sussex Police for assault and the force has urged residents to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Joe Charman, who is wanted for assault.

"Charman, 33, was last seen in the Newhaven area.

"He is described as around 5'6", with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hi-vis coat and a rucksack.

"Charman has links to the Brighton area, and may be travelling on foot or on public transport.

“If you see Charman, call 999 quoting reference 941 of 24/01"