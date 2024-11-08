Police issue urgent appeal for whereabouts of man wanted in Hastings and St Leonards on recall to prison

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 09:44 BST
Sussex Police has issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Terrence Bailey, 37, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence, said police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Terrence Bailey who is wanted in Hastings and St Leonards?

“The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence.

Terrence Bailey, 37, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence. Picture: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
"He was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for business burglaries.

"Terrence, also known as Terrance, is known to have links across Hastings and St Leonards. He has short brown hair and may also have a long brown beard.

“Anyone who sees him, or knows is whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 886 of 04/10.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

