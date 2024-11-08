Police issue urgent appeal for whereabouts of man wanted in Hastings and St Leonards on recall to prison

Sussex Police has issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Terrence Bailey, 37, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence, said police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Terrence Bailey who is wanted in Hastings and St Leonards?

"He was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for business burglaries.

"Terrence, also known as Terrance, is known to have links across Hastings and St Leonards. He has short brown hair and may also have a long brown beard.

“Anyone who sees him, or knows is whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 886 of 04/10.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”