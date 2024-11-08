Police issue urgent appeal for whereabouts of man wanted in Hastings and St Leonards on recall to prison
Terrence Bailey, 37, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence, said police.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Terrence Bailey who is wanted in Hastings and St Leonards?
“The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release on licence.
"He was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for business burglaries.
"Terrence, also known as Terrance, is known to have links across Hastings and St Leonards. He has short brown hair and may also have a long brown beard.
“Anyone who sees him, or knows is whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 886 of 04/10.
"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”