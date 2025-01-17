Police issue urgent appeal for witnesses following attempted robbery in Crawley
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that man was walking through Ifield when he was approached by a group of men – one with a dog – who pushed him against a wall and demanded his personal belongings.
The spokesperson added: “The victim managed to get away and was uninjured.
“The incident occurred in the vicinity of Bittern Close and Fairway between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on 21 December.
“Police have so far been unable to locate or identify either of the suspects through enquiries, and are now seeking assistance from any witnesses or anyone with any video footage of the incident.
“You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240248691.”