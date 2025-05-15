Police issue warning to Eastbourne residents following doorstep crime reports

Sussex Police has issued a warning to residents in Eastbourne following reports of doorstep crime.

It said it had received reports of men offering property cleaning services before charging ‘considerably higher’ than initially quoted.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have received a small number of reports across areas of Eastbourne, of males reporting to be offering property cleaning services, including ‘driveway power washing’, males provide an estimated cost to the homeowner, work is carried out, however, the final amount is considerably higher than originally quoted.

“Whilst many services are genuine, criminals can use these types of tactics as excuses to target elderly or vulnerable persons to enter homes to steal or charge inflated prices for unnecessary ‘repairs’ or ‘work’.

"Please be wary of door to door traders.

"Don't accept offers for house or garden work from unexpected visitors and never let someone pressure you into quick decisions about your home.”