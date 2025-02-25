Police issue warning to residents after homes and vehicles damaged in Eastbourne

Police have issued a warning to residents in Eastbourne following reports of damage caused to homes and vehicles.

Police have issued the appeal after ‘a number of vehicles and properties’ were damaged overnight in Hampden Park on February 23.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police in Eastbourne have received a small number of reports of damage caused to vehicles and properties in the area of Hampden Park overnight on February 23.

"Areas affected include Wilton Avenue, Attfield Walk, Percival Road, with one report of a damaged house window.

"Whilst Police conduct enquiries and additional patrols, we are asking anyone else who may have been a victim, or has information in relation to these offences to report online, quoting reference 47250034773.”