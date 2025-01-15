Police issue warning to vehicle owners after cars targeted by thieves across East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are advising owners of Ford Fiestas to review their vehicle security, storage, and parking locations in East Sussex.

It follows reports other Ford Fiestas being targeted by thieves using specialist tools to gain entry in recent weeks.

Wealden District Commander Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of thefts and damage to Ford Fiestas in East Sussex.

“We are taking action and are focused on this issue, officers are working hard to target known offenders and to recover vehicles.

“We appreciate the ongoing impact that vehicle theft can have for owners and the potential resulting anti-social behaviour in our communities from those driving stolen vehicles.

“We encourage everyone to report vehicle thefts and to provide information about these incidents to support our work, quoting Operation Mainland.”

Police have located and returned a number of stolen vehicles in the East Sussex area, but are highlighting the incident as a warning to owners.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The tips to protect your car are: • Park your vehicle in sight of your home or inside a garage; or where there is street lighting or CCTV. • Use a steering lock, often highly visible from outside the vehicle, acting as a deterrent to potential car thieves, as well as preventing the steering wheel from being turned. • Consider ‘blocking’ the vehicle in with the use of a second vehicle or fitting a ghost immobiliser. • Reprogramme your keys if you buy a second hand car, or if buying second hand check that the key blade is cut and works, by testing it.

“If you see or witness anyone acting suspiciously around parked vehicles in your community, report it to police at the time by either calling 101, or reporting online (non-emergency).

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, and quoting Operation Mainland.

“In an emergency or crime in action always call 999.”