Police issue witness appeal following incident in Sidley

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Sidley.

Police have said that on Monday, March 10, at around 4.50pm on Ninfield Road, a vehicle accidentally hit a dog that had ran into the road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The driver got out of her vehicle to check the dog and speak to its owner. While she was doing so, another man entered the driver’s vehicle and began swearing at the driver.

"The individual then proceeded to rip off one of the driver's wing mirrors before getting into the passenger seat of another vehicle and leaving the scene.

“The man is described as aged between 30-40 years old, around 6’2" tall, of slim/muscular build, and he was wearing a grey hoodie and outdoor working clothes.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information regarding the man involved, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 925 of 10/03.”