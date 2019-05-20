Police keen to identify two women in connection with dog attack

Police are seeking to identify these two people in connection with a dog attack on several sheep on Ashdown Forest.

Three sheep were injured during the incident, which occurred around 2pm on Wednesday , May 1.

It happened on forest land at the rear of the Cats Protection National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate.

The women were in possession of two large black and white bullmastiff/staffy type dogs, one of which is reported to have attacked the livestock.

Anyone who recognises the two women pictured, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1258 of 04/05.