Police launch appeal after man assaulted by two men ‘armed with an axe and knife’ in St Leonards

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted by two men ‘armed with an axe and knife’ in an attempted burglary in St Leonards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have said that at around 2:40am on Wednesday, February 12, a man in his 40s reported being assaulted by two men attempting to gain entry to his property on Kenilworth Road.

Police added that one suspect was armed with an axe, while the other had a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man with the axe struck the victim in the face, causing injuries and as the suspects retreated, the victim noticed a third individual, a woman acting as a lookout, police added.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted by two men ‘armed with an axe and knife’ in an attempted burglary in Kenilworth Road, St Leonards. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Armed officers quickly arrived at the scene and conducted a search of the surrounding area, but no suspects have been located at this time.

“Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen three individuals in or around Kenilworth Road between 2 and 3am on Wednesday, 12 February.

“The suspect with the axe is described as a black man in his 20s, around 6’, of medium build, wearing a black balaclava, black hoodie, and dark trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect with the knife is described as a white man, around 35-years-old, around 5’ 8”, of medium build, with short brown hair and a small amount of stubble. He was wearing a black hoodie.

“The woman acting as a lookout is described as around 35-years-old, about 5’6”, of average build, with short brown hair tied back. She was wearing a baby blue hoodie.”

Detective PC Chris Diamond said: "While we believe this is an isolated incident, it has naturally raised concerns among the local community and we are working hard to investigate this matter. If you have any information, witnessed anything, or have relevant footage, we ask you to get in contact, it could be vital to our investigation and assist in identifying those responsible.

“Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting serial of 95 of 12/2.”