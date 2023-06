The collision took place at about 2pm on Saturday, June 3, at about 2pm. Two 76-year-old women, one from Worthing and the other from Bognor, but in separate cars, were injured.

They were taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and have since been discharged. Witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.