Police launch appeal following fight with weapons in East Sussex

Police are appealing for the ID of men seen on CCTV following an affray in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said that on October 16, a fight was seen taking place involving four men who were described as in their late teenage years in Whitehawk Way, Brighton.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The teenagers were said to have been in possession of weapons during the incident, which took place near to the Piltdown Road bus stop at around 2.40pm.

"As the investigation continues, police would like to speak with the men seen in the CCTV stills.

"Two stills are of a man wearing a two-tone jacket. One shows his hair out, and the other shows it covered.

"The other stills show three different men.

"If you can help to identify any of the men, or have any other information or footage to report, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 834 of 16/10.”