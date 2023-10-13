BREAKING
Police launch appeal for identity of two individuals following ‘life changing’ attack in Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to identify two individuals in connection with a stabbing which left a 22-year-old man with life-changing facial injuries.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
A 22-year-old man was hospitalised hospital with ‘significant injuries’ after being stabbed in Brighton on October 9.

The man was then discharged from hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’ following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Trafalgar Street at around 3.50am on Monday, October 9.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to identify two individuals in connection with a stabbing which left a 22-year-old man with life-changing facial injuries. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police have launched an appeal to identify two individuals in connection with a stabbing which left a 22-year-old man with life-changing facial injuries. Picture: Sussex Police
“A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant facial injuries and later discharged. He continues to receive treatment.

“Officers believe the man and woman in the images can help them with their enquiries.

“If you recognise them, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 162 of 09/10.”