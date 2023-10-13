Police launch appeal for identity of two individuals following ‘life changing’ attack in Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to identify two individuals in connection with a stabbing which left a 22-year-old man with life-changing facial injuries.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Trafalgar Street at around 3.50am on Monday, October 9.

“A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant facial injuries and later discharged. He continues to receive treatment.

“Officers believe the man and woman in the images can help them with their enquiries.