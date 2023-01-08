Police launch appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Bognor

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bognor.

Officers attended Felpham Way just after 5.45pm on Saturday, January 7, after receiving reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 59-year-old man from Bognor was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said that the man’s next-of-kin have been informed and will be supported from specially trained officers. The coroner has also been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bognor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that a 26-year-old man from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs, and remains in custody.