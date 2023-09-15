Police launch appeal to identify four men in connection with disturbance following Brighton and Hove Albion match

Police are appealing for information to identify four men in connection with a disturbance in Coldean following the fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club and Luton Town Football Club on Saturday, August 12.

The incident happened outside the Ruby Pub, Coldean Llane in Brighton at about 8.25pm.

Officers are appealing for help to identify four men in connection with the incident - all of whom are believed to be connected with supporting Brighton and Hove Albion.

The first suspect is a man in his 50s, with a shaved or bald head, who was dressed all in dark clothing.

The second is a man in his early 50s with short grey hair. He wore a green jumper, green jacket and blue jeans.

The third is a man in his 40s with unkempt dark hair. He wore a black jumper and light coloured shorts.

The fourth is a man in his late 30s with dark hair. He wore a light coloured t-shirt with a palm tree on the front and light coloured shorts.

Dedicated Football Policing Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “We are keen to identify the outstanding suspects and are also appealing for information in connection with the incident.