Police launch further appeal after motorcyclist dies in West Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
Sussex Police have launched a further appeal after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said a motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision on A272 Rocky Lane, near the junction with Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath, on Friday (July 25) at around 10.20pm.

The force said a nearby police unit gave life-saving support before the ambulance arrived – but the local man, aged 22, died at the scene.

Specialist officers are liaising with and supporting his family.

A motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision on A272 Rocky Lane, near the junction with Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Google

Police are investigating that the motorcycle had been involved in a collision with a BMW and Skoda car.

They urge anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision, or captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Ninewest.

Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as a police vehicle was in the vicinity at the time, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is the standard procedure.

