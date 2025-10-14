Police launch further appeal after woman in her 80s dies in collision in Cranleigh

Police have launched a further appeal after a woman in her 80s died in a collision in Cranleigh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the bridge over the Downs Link on Elmbridge Road at around 9.38pm following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

Surrey Police said a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of that vehicle, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

Officers were called to the bridge over the Downs Link on Elmbridge Road in Cranleigh following reports of a collision between three vehicles. Picture courtesy of Google

Police said the driver of a second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The occupants of the third vehicle were given medical treatment at the scene, the force added.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are particularly keen to trace the movements of a blue VW Golf R.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey Police understand that there may be additional witnesses they have not yet spoken to who saw this vehicle driving in the area around One Stop on the Alfold Road side of the bridge and at the traffic lights shortly before the collision.

Were you driving or walking along Elmbridge Road towards Cranleigh between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, October 11?

Did you see anything that may assist the investigation, or have any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident?

Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from the other contact us forms.

Call the non-emergency number, 101

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.